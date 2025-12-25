People of various faiths united to celebrate Christmas at the historic St John Church in Dharamshala. Visitors praised the 1852 church, a symbol of India's cultural diversity and communal harmony, for its historic charm and festive spirit.

In a reflection of India's vibrant cultural diversity, St John Church in the Wilderness, located in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, on Thursday was a hub of attraction on Christmas. People of various faiths are uniting to celebrate the Christmas festival at this iconic church, which continues to captivate visitors with its historic charm and spiritual significance.

The church, which dates back to 1852, is an Anglican institution dedicated to St. John the Baptist. Known for its Gothic architecture, it is one of the oldest churches in India, built during the British colonial era. It is particularly noted for surviving the devastating 1905 Kangra earthquake. Notably, the church was also the site where Lord Elgin, the then British Viceroy of India, died in 1863.

Visitors Laud Spirit of Unity

Speaking to ANI, several tourists expressed admiration for the church and the spirit of communal harmony it fosters during Christmas celebrations. Ali Ajigar Sabir, a tourist, told ANI, "We came here with our 35 school students to make them understand the beauty, the nature, the festival, the culture of our diverse India. St. John Church, we all know, is a remarkable place in McLeod Ganj. It was established in about 1850, and one of the guides told me that there was a major earthquake in 1905. This was among the very few buildings which survived. This is one of the major centres of attraction for all tourists coming here in McLeod Ganj."

Ajab, a visitor from Rajasthan, expressed his joy, saying, "It is very pleasant to be here today. We came here to see the Christmas celebrations. People of different religions have gathered here and are celebrating the occasion very harmoniously. We came here to see this Church as well, which is a very old structure. It was built by the British during their rule in India, and we are feeling very delighted to be here today."

Jaiteg Singh, a tourist from Punjab, highlighted the church's significance as a cultural landmark, "I have come here to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, and the church is very old. It was established by the British in 1850, and it's a common center of attraction for the tourists coming here. I really like to visit religious places, and it's nice to see people from different religions coming here to experience different traditions and cultures, which is very educational."

Anmol Raina, a local resident of Dharamshala, emphasised the church's role in fostering unity. "It is a monument of Dharamsala, and people from all over the world come here throughout the year. Since it is Christmas today, people are especially coming here to celebrate the festival. It's a good tradition that brings people from different religions to the church. This is the beauty of India--people from different religions visiting the places of other religions. People are very excited to be here today. They are beginning their day from the church and later will move to McLeod Ganj to continue their celebrations," he added.

Nationwide Festive Fervour

Meanwhile, Cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees.

The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead. (ANI)