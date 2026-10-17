Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Rahul Gandhi and the opposition of spreading lies and anarchy after being repeatedly rejected by the public. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also alleged a plot for a 'Bangladesh-style' upheaval.

Chouhan accuses opposition of spreading anarchy

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition, saying that they are spreading lies and rumours to incite people. Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi resides in the hearts of the people and asserted that the public had rejected the opposition multiple times. He said that the opposition, believing it could not win elections, was now attempting to spread anarchy.

Speaking to the media in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "...He (Rahul Gandhi) is not able to win elections. Prime Minister Modi resides in the hearts of the people... The public has rejected them (the opposition) many times before. They were losing even before SIR and are still losing after SIR.” Chouhan further asserted that the country would reject those engaging in what he described as negative politics. “If they had a place in the hearts of the people, they would have achieved success by now. Now, feeling they cannot win elections, they are spreading anarchy... Attempts are being made to incite people by spreading lies and rumors... Their efforts will not succeed here. The country will completely reject such negative people,” he said.

Rajnath Singh alleges 'Bangladesh-style' plot

A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms. “Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh,” Singh said in a press conference in Lucknow.

The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition. (ANI)