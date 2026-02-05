Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that the India-US trade deal fully protects the interests of Indian farmers. He stated that major crops and the dairy sector are secure and dismissed opposition criticism as misinformation.

Asserting that the India-US trade deal is "a new example" of diplomacy, development and dignity, Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the agreement was finalised with due care to safeguard the "interests of Indian farmers."

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi. Chouhan added that major agricultural sectors, including major crops and dairy, remain "fully protected." He said that the agreement does not compromise domestic agricultural interests in any manner.

Farmers' Interests 'Completely Secure'

Speaking to ANI about the impact of the agreement on India's agriculture sector, Chouhan said, "This trade deal is a new example of diplomacy, development, and dignity. We believe in balanced and strong dialogue, not conflict. The interests of the farmers have been fully protected. Farmers' interests are completely secure. Our main grains, fruits, major crops, and millets are all safe. Dairy products are safe."

"The farmer is the provider of food. A food provider means a life-giver. Their interests are the interests of the nation, which have been protected. Serving the farmers is like serving God for us," he added.

Chouhan Slams Opposition 'Misinformation'

Taking a dig at the Congress and other Opposition parties, the Agriculture Minister accused them of spreading misinformation and engaging in "blind opposition". He alleged that rumours were spread to create an atmosphere of uncertainty and disorder.

"The Congress and the opposition are frustrated. They are mentally disturbed. They cannot compete with us on the ground. They are engaging in blind opposition. They have become a machine of lies. They are a market of rumours," he said.

Trade Deal to Boost Exports

Chouhan further highlighted that the trade agreement would boost India's exports, particularly through tariff reductions, with a positive ripple effect on farmers. "Our exports will be boosted by the reduction in tariffs. When textile exports increase, cotton farmers will benefit," he noted.

Assurance on Domestic Production

Addressing concerns about the impact of the US-India trade agreement on India's agriculture sector, especially small and marginal farmers, the Agriculture Minister offered a categorical assurance.

"I assure that all our major crops and the dairy sector are secure. This deal has been done keeping in mind the welfare of farmers and the country's interests," he said.

Responding to a tweet by the US Treasury Secretary suggesting that more American farm products would be exported following the agreement, Chouhan reiterated that India had not opened its markets in a way that would harm domestic producers.

"Our Minister Piyush Goyal also clarified the entire situation in Parliament. I reiterate that the interests of Indian farmers are completely protected. Whether they are small farmers or large farmers, all our agricultural products will remain secure. The market has not been opened up for anything that would jeopardise their interests," he explained.

Piyush Goyal on Bilateral Agreement

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking in Parliament, Piyush Goyal highlighted that both countries have finalised several areas of a bilateral trade agreement following intensive negotiations.

Goyal informed the House that both sides will now work to complete technical processes and finalise paperwork to expeditiously unlock the potential of the deal. He described the framework as a landmark step in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the vision of a developed India by 2047. He added that the 18 per cent rate announced by US President Donald Trump is lower than tariffs imposed on several competing countries, which enhances India's export competitiveness. (ANI)