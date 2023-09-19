Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chopped-up body found inside trolley bag in Kerala-Karnataka border

    A dead body of a woman was found abandoned in a trolley bag at Makootam Perumbadi Pass on the Thalassery-Kudagu interstate highway on Monday (Sep 18). The body was cut into four pieces and left in a box. The body was found 17 km away from Kootupuzha, on the Kerala border.

    Chopped-up body found inside trolley bag in Kerala-Karnataka border rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 9:59 AM IST

    Kannur: A dead body of a woman was found abandoned in a trolley bag at Makootam Perumbadi Pass on the Thalassery-Kudagu interstate highway on Monday (Sep 18). The body was cut into four pieces and left in a box. The body was found 17 km away from Kootupuzha, on the Kerala border. The body is suspected to be of a woman. The forest department and the police conducted an inspection on the basis of a complaint filed by the locals after a foul smell emanated from the incident site. The body was found in a trolley and cut into pieces during the investigation.The body is atleast two-weeks old and was in stage of decomposition

    Accurate information will be available only after further testing. More police and team members reached the spot. As it is on the border, Virajpet police are conducting the investigation. The Virajpet police have started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the body has been shifted to Madikeri Medical College. The Karnataka Police said that the body is suspected to be that of a woman aged between 23 and 25.

    An old man who molested a minor girl arrested:

    A 60-year-old man named Hashir, a native from Sasthavattom in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Mangalapuram police in connection with the molestation of a minor girl. The victim and her family reside in a rented apartment, where Hashir subjected the girl to repeated molestation over a span of six months. When the parents went to work, Hashir used to come to the flat and molest the girl. The incident came to light when the girl was brought to the hospital due to physical disturbances.

    Upon examination, a doctor discovered injuries to the girl's genitals and promptly notified the Mangalapuram police. Subsequently, Hashir was arrested based on a complaint filed by the child's mother.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Absurd says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

    'ABSURD...' says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

    Kerala News LIVE September 19 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check

    Explained What is Women's Reservation Bill and why it got delayed?

    Explained: What is Women's Reservation Bill and why it got delayed?

    Modi Cabinet okays Women's Reservation Bill to be tabled in new Parliament: Sources

    Modi Cabinet okays Women's Reservation Bill, set to be tabled in new Parliament: Sources

    Recent Stories

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know ATG

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child? Here's what we know

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death rkn

    Vijay Antony's daughter no more: Actor's wife Fathima's post for daughter goes viral amid Meera's death

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's very goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi's every goal, assist and key moment so far this season at Inter Miami

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the 'terrorist' that Canada claims was killed by 'agents of Indian government'?

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report RBA

    Who is Vijay Antony? Was his daughter Meera suffering from depression? Read report

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon