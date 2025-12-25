Nine people died after a fuel tanker collided with a private bus in Chitradurga. CM Siddaramaiah announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, promising a thorough investigation into the incident.

CM Announces Compensation, Orders Probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed condolences to the victims of the tragic accident in Chitradurga and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. The CM assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and that necessary measures would be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future. He further directed officials to provide all required assistance to the affected families.

In the X post, he wrote, "Compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the horrific accident that occurred in Chitradurga, and Rs. 50,000 each to those who were injured. Having obtained information about the incident from the officials, I have directed them to stand by for assistance to the affected. An investigation will be conducted in this regard, the cause of the accident will be identified, and necessary measures will be taken." "I once again pray for the swift recovery of the injured and that the souls of the deceased attain peace," the Chief Minister added.

Nine Dead as Fuel Tanker Rams Bus

An accident claimed the lives of several people after a lorry rammed into a private bus near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48. The incident occurred when the fuel tanker allegedly lost control, jumped the divider, and collided with the bus.

According to IGP Dr BR Ravikante Gowda, the bus was headed to Gokarna from Bengaluru when the accident occurred. "A seabird bus was going to Gokarna. A fuel tanker truck rammed the bus by jumping over the divider. As per preliminary investigation, eight people have died, a few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died. In total, nine people have died." IGP Gowda told reporters.

Injured Referred to Bengaluru Hospital

The accident left several people injured, with one person sustaining 20% burns and referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The police official stated that there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and conductor.

"One injured person has been referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru as their 20% body has been burnt... According to our information, there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and the conductor.", Gowda added.

School Bus in Minor Collision, Students Safe

A school bus carrying 48 students, which was travelling parallel to the private bus, collided with the burnt bus, but none of the children were injured. The school bus driver, who witnessed the entire incident, is assisting the police with their investigation.

"A school bus travelling from T Dasarahalli to Dandeli, travelling parallel, also collided with the burnt bus. Fortunately, nothing happened to the 48 students who were on that bus. That school bus driver is the eyewitness to the whole incident. We are also recording his statement... Further enquiry is on," IGP Dr Ravikante Gowda added. (ANI)