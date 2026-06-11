Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary were among leaders across party lines who wished RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 78th birthday, praying for his long life and good health.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. In a post on X, Paswan wished the veteran leader good health, a long life and continued success. The post, originally written in Hindi, conveyed his prayers for Yadav's healthy, long and illustrious life. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. I pray to the Lord for your healthy, long, and illustrious life," Paswan wrote on X.

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also extended birthday greetings to Lalu Prasad Yadav, wishing him good health and a long life. In a post on X, Samrat Choudhary wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. I pray to the Lord for your healthy, long, and illustrious life."

Leaders Across Party Lines Extend Greetings

RJD workers arrived at the residence of Lalu Yadav with a brass band to celebrate his 78th birthday today. They were seen carrying a red rose and a bouquet. The greetings from leaders across party lines came as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav marked his 78th birthday on Thursday.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin also extended his warm birthday wishes to the RJD national president. Stalin highlighted his consistent defence of secularism and social justice as an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. "Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru. @LaluPrasadRJD. Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. Wishing you good health and happiness," Stalin's post read.

Family Celebrates, Sons Share Heartfelt Posts

Tejashwi Yadav posted the images capturing moments from the family gathering, including Lalu Prasad with Rabri Devi, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and other relatives.

Lalu Prasad's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes, saying he is extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to be his son. "Heartfelt birthday wishes, Papa! On this special occasion of your birthday today, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to be your son. You didn't just give me birth, but also taught me the right way to live life. You taught me to struggle, to respect people, to stay strong in difficult circumstances, and to always keep moving forward. Whatever I am today, every success of mine, every identity of mine, and every achievement in my life is the result of your blessings, guidance, and values. I dedicate every achievement of mine to you," the post read.

About Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav (born June 11, 1948) who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1990 to 1997 and later as the Union Minister for Railways from 2004 to 2009. He is the founding president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He is married to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and is the father of Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, both of them active in Bihar politics. (ANI)