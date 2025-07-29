Chirag Paswan backed Operation Sindoor, crediting PM Modi and the armed forces, while accusing the opposition of speaking the language of “nation-breakers” and politicizing sensitive issues like national security.

New Delhi: As Union Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan accused the opposition of speaking the language of those who want to disintegrate the country, and it is not proper to politicise every issue.

Credits Armed Forces and PM Modi for Operation’s Success

He also underlined the "strong willpower" needed to launch big operations like Operation Sindoor.

"Just to target one person, the opposition is not hesitating to insult the armed forces... The credit for the success of Operation Sindoor goes to our armed forces. I will also give credit to Prime Minister Modi, because strong willpower is also required to take a decision to launch such a big operation," Paswan said.

Urges Opposition Not to Politicise National Security

Criticising the opposition's stance, Paswan accused them of having more faith in foreign narratives than in their own government.

He said, “The opposition trusts the people of other countries, but not the government... They speak the language of those who want to break the country... It is not right to do politics on every issue.”

He also spoke about the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for October and November.

Vows to Campaign Across All 243 Assembly Seats

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, “Being an honest ally, should I just focus only on those seats on which I am contesting the elections? Then what kind of an ally am I? Should I not campaign on 243 seats?”

In a veiled dig at the opposition, Paswan added, “If they (opposition) listen to me completely, their intentions will calm down.”

Paswan also responded to questions about whether he would be contesting the elections personally.

Chirag said, “I really wish to...”

He also said that NDA is "united" in Bihar.

He said, "Being an ally of the NDA alliance, it is my responsibility to ensure that if there is any information about any issue in the government, we have to discuss and improve it. We are fighting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and after winning the elections, he will again take oath as the Chief Minister. The NDA is united in Bihar."