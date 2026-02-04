A Chinese national was arrested in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh, for staying illegally near Dalai Lama’s residence. Authorities seized electronic devices and flagged sensitive visits, sparking security concerns in the strategically important town.

A 60‑year‑old Chinese national has been arrested in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district for illegally residing in McLeodganj, a town of strategic importance as the seat of the Tibetan government‑in‑exile and home to the Dalai Lama.

Police confirmed that the individual, identified as Lou Wennian from Sichuan province, had been living in McLeodganj since September 26, 2025, without valid documentation. He was detained on February 2, 2026, after authorities found he had overstayed for nearly 130 days without an Indian visa, violating Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Additional SP Bir Bahadur stated that the accused entered India via Nepal, carrying only a Nepal tourist visa valid for 90 days. Passport checks revealed travel history across nine to ten countries. Officials registered an FIR at McLeodganj police station and informed central agencies for further investigation.

Authorities disclosed that forensic teams seized electronic gadgets from the accused and discovered approximately 4,00,000 Chinese yuan in his bank account. Investigators are examining his movements during the illegal stay, particularly visits to sensitive areas in McLeodganj. Preliminary findings also suggest that the man previously served in the Chinese police, raising further questions about his presence in the region.

Police noted that the accused spoke only Chinese, complicating initial enquiries. He will be produced before court as investigations continue. Officials emphasized that his prolonged stay without valid documents posed a serious breach of security protocols in a location already under heightened surveillance.

McLeodganj’s significance stems from its role as the headquarters of the Tibetan government‑in‑exile and the residence of the Dalai Lama. The town attracts thousands of visitors annually, both domestic and international. Given its sensitive profile, multiple central agencies maintain offices in the area. In 2025, the Centre extended Z‑category security protection to the Tibetan spiritual leader, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the region.