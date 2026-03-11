PM Modi congratulates Kerala after the Union Cabinet approved renaming it 'Keralam'. At the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha jubilee, he praised the fishing community and said the BJP-NDA govt has taken steps to boost the fisheries sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens of Kerala after the Union Cabinet approved renaming the state as 'Keralam,' saying that the state has now got the rightful name. Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebration of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha in Kerala, PM Modi hailed the fishing community of the state.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, as I stand among you, there is a sense of joy for the entire state. The long wait of my Malayali brothers and sisters has come to an end. You have all been demanding for years that Kerala's name be changed to Keralam. Our BJP-led NDA government at the centre has approved this proposal. I can see the joy on all your faces. This beautiful state got its rightful name as per Malayali culture." On February 24, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. The Legislative Assembly of Kerala had passed a resolution for the change of name in June 2024.

Further lauding the work of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, PM Modi said, "Today we are witnessing a historic moment. The Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The organisation has been working for the rights of the fishermen community. I congratulate all fishermen in Keralam, and Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha members. It was mentioned that the Prime Minister has come to give his blessings, but for me, the public is like God, and I came here to receive their blessings."

"A few days ago, when I came to Keralam, I interacted with Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha members. Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha has presented an example of balancing life and employment, and progress and nature. You live the Indian philosophy and thought. The world considers water, rivers, and seas a resource. Dheevara community considers oceans as its 'amma' (mother)," he added.

Attacking the LDF and UDF, he alleged that the previous governments had neglected the fisherman community. "Previous governments have, for decades, neglected the fisherman community. But now the NDA government is progressing and boosting them to unlimited capabilities. Our government has recognised the potential of the fisherman community and its role in the blue economy. It is the BJP-NDA government that created a separate Ministry of Fisheries. Several steps have been taken to bring them into the mainstream. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, a provision of around 1400 crore rupees has been made for Keralam. Because of this, the fisheries sector in Keralam is progressing rapidly," he said.

Later today, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The investment in this project is over Rs 5,500 crore. He will also inaugurate two major highway projects. The first is the six-laning of the Thalapady-Chengala section of NH-66, built at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore. The second project is the six-laning of Kozhikode Bypass from Vengalam to Ramanattukara, constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,140 crore, a press release from the PMO said. (ANI)