Nalin Haley sparked controversy by calling India a “cheap ally” while US‑India trade negotiations near conclusion. His remarks came in response to an old Vivek Ramaswamy video, adding fuel to political tensions and online backlash.

Nalin Haley, son of Nikki Haley, ignited a storm on social media after declaring that India has not been a good ally to the United States. He accused India of sending cheap labor to America while purchasing oil from Iran and weapons from Russia, adding that India has a “cheap government.” Haley further argued that Washington must reevaluate ties with several so‑called allies.

The remarks surfaced at a sensitive moment, with India and the US close to finalizing a trade deal after months of negotiation. Haley’s comments were made in response to a resurfaced 2023 video of Vivek Ramaswamy, where the Ohio politician advocated decoupling from China and strengthening ties with India. Ramaswamy clarified at the time that his position was not influenced by his Indian heritage.

A section of the MAGA movement has recently used the old clip to undermine Ramaswamy’s Ohio governor bid. Nalin Haley, a vocal critic of Ramaswamy, seized the opportunity to attack his policies. He wrote online that India’s actions prove it is not a reliable partner, while insisting the issue extends beyond India to other American allies.

Despite projecting himself as a MAGA spokesperson, Nalin Haley holds no official role in the Republican Party. His visibility stems largely from campaigning for his mother’s presidential run and from his frequent social media rants. He has openly admitted to rage‑baiting Indians online, calling it his favorite pastime.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy’s campaign released its 2025 finance report, highlighting strong grassroots support. The filing showed $19.8 million raised in less than a year, with 254,883 donations from more than 88,950 unique donors. The average contribution stood at $76, underscoring broad backing from small donors.