Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "Dushasana" remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "It seems as if she has chilli powder on her tongue; nothing good ever comes out of her mouth."

The BJP MP claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee has "lost her mental balance" seeing her impending defeat in the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Sharma said, "It seems as if she has chilli powder on her tongue; nothing good ever comes out of her mouth. The demon of abusive language always hovers around her, and seeing her impending defeat in the elections, she has lost her mental balance. Mamata Banerjee doesn't even know how to speak respectfully about respected leaders; she has reached the extreme limit of appeasement politics."

Mamata's 'Dushasana' Jibe at Amit Shah

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at Union Minister Amit Shah, who equated the TMC government with "fear and corruption" and accused the CM of refusing to provide land for border fencing. Mamata Banerjee, in response, compared the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, mythological characters in the epic Mahabharat.

Replying to Shah's accusations, she noted that the TMC government granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal. Addressing a public meeting, she said, "Remember the situation 14 years ago, people were scared. A lot of development work was done for Bankura, and much was done to overcome the water crisis. The elections have arrived, and people are being harassed in the name of SIR."

"A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the CM added.