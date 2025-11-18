Senior Assam Police officers visited Child Care Institutions in Guwahati as part of Child Rights Week. They interacted with the children on various issues, reaffirming the police's commitment to upholding and promoting children's rights and well-being.

Assam Police Marks Child Rights Week with Outreach

As part of the ongoing Child Rights Week celebrations organised by the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Resource Centre, senior officers reached out to children residing in State-run Child Care Institutions across Guwahati, said the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Assam Police release, Indrani Baruah, Indian Police Service, Deputy Inspector General (Child Welfare and Rights), visited the State Home for Boys, Fatasil Ambari, while Additional Inspector General (APS) Sarmistha Baruah, AIG (Welfare), visited the State Home for Girls, Jalukbari. During their interactions, the officers engaged with the children on a range of topics, including education, health, personal aspirations, and child protection.

These outreach initiatives, held annually during Child Rights Week, aim to strengthen empathy and understanding among police officers about the challenges children face. They are also a reaffirmation of the Assam Police's commitment to upholding and promoting children's rights and well-being. The officers distributed presents to all the children, making the occasion both meaningful and memorable.

Child Rights Week begins each year on 20 November, observed globally as Universal Children's Day, and concludes on 20 November, observed globally as World Children's Day.

Ongoing Child-Friendly Policing Programme

Earlier in 2019, the Assam Police, in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, initiated a comprehensive Child-Friendly Policing Programme to enhance access to justice for children. The programme aims to promote child-friendly policing in Assam. To achieve this, the Assam Police has collaborated with UNICEF Assam and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation to conceptualise the initiative.

Notably, the programme includes the launch of a Child Friendly Police Kit, comprising police jackets and a 'Do's and Don'ts' manual, as well as initiatives such as Training and Bridging Gap, Child Friendly Police Corner, and media outreach efforts focused on ending violence against children in Assam. (ANI)