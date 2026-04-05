P Chidambaram called the special Parliament session 'mischievous,' citing upcoming polls in TN & WB that would prevent 67 opposition MPs from attending. The government says the session is to take up the Women's Reservation Bill.

Chidambaram Slams Session as 'Mischievous'

Congress MP P Chidambaram criticised the proposed special session of Parliament scheduled for April 16-18, calling it "mischievous" and urging opposition to it. In a post on X, he pointed out that polling in Tamil Nadu (April 23) and West Bengal (April 23 and 29) would require many MPs to be present in their constituencies during the days leading up to the vote.

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He noted that 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu and 28 from West Bengal sit in the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha and would likely be occupied with election duties between April 16 and 18.

Chidambaram questioned how these 67 MPs would be able to participate in or vote on any important legislation--especially constitutional amendment bills--if such matters are taken up during the session. He suggested that the timing of the session appears designed to exclude these members from the legislative process.

"The proposal to convene Parliament on April 16-18 is mischievous and must be opposed Polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled on April 23 (and April 29 in WB) 39 MPs of TN and 28 MPs of WB are in the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha. They will be fully engaged in their constituencies during April 16-18 If critical Constitution Amendment Bills are brought to discussion and to vote on those dates, how will these 67 MPs in the Lok Sabha participate and vote? I suspect that the design is to exclude these MPs," he said.

Govt Cites Women's Reservation Bill as Agenda

On Friday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced that Parliament will convene a special session on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill. Rijiju said the government is committed to women's empowerment and called for political unity on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are convening the Parliament on 16th April. We will take up the Women's Reservation Bill then. Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics."