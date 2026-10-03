P Chidambaram slammed CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise 'illegal'. He urged state poll officers to reveal the directives they received from the ECI, citing reports of internal dissent over the process.

Chidambaram Attacks CEC, Urges Poll Officers to Speak Out

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram launched a sharp attack against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, calling on Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across all states to come forward and publicly clarify the directives issued to them during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram pointed to recent developments in state poll bodies and highlighted how officials in key states are stepping forward or taking decisive action ahead of potential judicial scrutiny. "Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer has spoken. Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer has spoken. Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer has put in his papers for premature retirement. Before other High Courts or the Supreme Court start inquiring or calling the CEOs of all states, I would urge them to speak out: what instructions they received, when they received the instructions, and how they complied with the instructions," he said.

Chidambaram directly questioned the legal validity of the SIR process, alleging that the poll panel overrode internal objections. "It's obvious the SIR process is illegal. Did they point it out? Despite pointing it out, did the Election Commission or the Chief Election Commissioner overrule them? They should speak now. This is the time to speak," he told ANI.

Reports of Dissent Within Election Commission

The Congress leader's comments follow a media report in The Indian Express revealing that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally recorded objections on at least 14 separate occasions over 10 months regarding decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and technology systems. These reported concerns pertained to Form 6 submissions, voter deletions, and access to the central electoral-roll databases.

ECI Rejects Dissent Claims

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected claims of institutional dissent, clarifying that administrative queries, operational inputs, and suggestions during draft stages are standard practice. The poll panel emphasised that all final decisions regarding the SIR schedule were taken unanimously.

INDIA Bloc Plans Nationwide Protests

The INDIA bloc is stepping up its nationwide campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner and the commission's handling of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have planned a series of demonstrations, including a coordinated protest on October 6 and a major rally in New Delhi on November 1. (ANI)