Chhattisgarh has become India's fastest-growing investment hub, ranking No. 1 in the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index 2026. It topped in Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment, outperforming states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Chhattisgarh has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing investment destinations, which was once known primarily for its coal, iron ore and steel industries.

According to the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026, the state has secured the No. 1 position in two of the most critical parameters for investors -- Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment. With an overall score of 47.5, Chhattisgarh has outperformed established industrial states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. The achievement reflects the impact of wide-ranging administrative and policy reforms implemented over the past 18 months. As a result, industrial approvals and regulatory clearances are now being processed significantly faster than before.

Legislative Reforms Boost Business Confidence

Chhattisgarh scored 8.4 out of 12 in Regulatory Ease and 4.5 out of 6 in Institutional Environment, the highest scores among all participating states. The state has also backed its business reforms with legislative measures. By enacting the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, it became the first state in India to introduce a risk-based regulatory framework. In addition, the Jan Vishwas Act decriminalised 279 minor business-related offences, making compliance easier and reducing the regulatory burden on businesses.

Investment Flow Diversifies Beyond Traditional Sectors

The reforms are also reflected in investment trends. Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals worth nearly ₹8 lakh crore over the past 18 months. Investments are no longer confined to mining and steel but are increasingly flowing into artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, data centres, pharmaceuticals, textiles and agro-processing. The Rs 1,000-crore AI Data Centre Park coming up in Nava Raipur and the country's first dedicated Disaster Recovery Data Centre, proposed in collaboration with Hypernext, highlight the state's shift towards future-ready industries.

A Stable and Secure Ecosystem

The report also places Chhattisgarh at the top in Institutional Environment and second in Environmental Resilience, indicating a stable, secure and investor-friendly ecosystem. The state is India's second-largest coal producer, with the industry contributing 52.8% to its Gross Value Added (GVA). Its female workforce participation rate of 58.1% is around 41% higher than the average for India's larger states.

Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the achievement reflects the state's commitment to good governance, transparent policies and an industry-friendly administration. He said the government's objective is not merely to attract investment but to generate large-scale employment, promote local entrepreneurship and ensure inclusive economic growth. (ANI)