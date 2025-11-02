Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai vows to end Naxalism while ensuring holistic development in affected regions. This comes as over 300 Naxals surrendered, marking a major success for the state's anti-insurgency and rehabilitation policy.

Dual Goal: Ending Naxalism and Fostering Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that his government's primary goal is not only to end Naxalism but also to bring holistic development to the regions affected by Left Wing Extremism.

Speaking to ANI on the 25 years of the state's formation on November 1, 2000, Sai emphasised that new welfare schemes are being implemented and security camps are being regularly established to ensure both "safety and growth" in the Naxal-affected areas.

"The major task is not just ending Naxalism, but also developing the areas affected by it. For this, we are launching various schemes and security camps are opening regularly. The Union Home Minister has even expanded its area with development constantly happening there," Sai said.

The CM said day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a day-long visit to the state inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy; and announced "that day is not far when our Chhattisgarh and our nation will be completely free from Maoist terrorism."

Industrial Progress and State's Silver Jubilee

Highlighting the rapid pace of industrial progress, the Chief Minister noted that Nava Raipur is emerging as a hub of growth and opportunity.

"The Prime Minister inaugurated the new Assembly building yesterday (Saturday). New Raipur is being developed at a great pace, with industries moving there under our new industrial policy. We have received investment proposals worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the last ten months, and work has already started on the ground. We have also arranged special incentives for industrialists providing employment to over 1,000 people, and the state is benefiting from it," he said.

Marking 25 years since Chhattisgarh's formation, Sai said the state is celebrating its Silver Jubilee Year by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who created the state on November 1, 2000.

"We pay homage to the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, the creator of Chhattisgarh. Since its formation, the state has been progressing rapidly towards development," he added.

On the Special Investment Region (SIR) issue, Sai said his government fully supports the initiative, while dismissing opposition criticism. "We welcome SIR. The opposition is opportunistic and they don't hold any stance," he said.

Major Breakthrough: Over 300 Naxalites Surrender

The Chief Minister's statement comes days after over 300 Naxalites laid down their arms and opted for rehabilitation last month, marking a major step toward restoring peace in the Dandakaranya region and a landmark development in Chhattisgarh's long battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxalism.

With the move, most of Abujhmad has been freed from Naxal influence, bringing an end to the decades-long Red terror in North Bastar. The surrendered group includes over 100 women, representing various ranks of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation.

Among them are one Central Committee Member (CCM), four Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) members, one Regional Committee Member, 21 Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), 61 Area Committee Members (ACMs), 98 Party Members, and 22 PLGA/RPC/other cadres.

The Maoists surrendered 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 SLR rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, 11 BGL launchers, 41 twelve-bore or single-shot guns, and one pistol.

Officials hailed the surrender as one of the most significant breakthroughs in recent years, saying it underscores the growing success of the government's Naxal Eradication and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which combines development, dialogue, and trust-building measures to encourage militants to return to the mainstream.

This large-scale surrender is expected to accelerate peace and development efforts in the region and further weaken the Maoist network in the Bastar division -- once considered the stronghold of Left Wing Extremism in India.

Top Commanders Lay Down Arms

Among the top Maoist leaders who surrendered were Rupesh alias Satish (Central Committee Member), Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi (DKSZC Member), Ranita (DKSZC Member), Raju Salam (DKSZC Member), Dhannu Vetti alias Santu (DKSZC Member), and Ratan Elam (Regional Committee Member).

Besides, 10 senior Maoist operatives also surrendered, including top commander Satish alias T Vasudeo Rao (CCM), Ranita (SZCM, Secretary of Maad DVC), Bhaskar (DVCM, PL 32), Nila alias Nande (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Nelnar AC), and Deepak Palo (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Indravati AC).

Rao carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, while others had bounties ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Officials said the mass surrender represents a decisive step towards lasting peace and inclusive development in Bastar and the broader Dandakaranya region, once considered the epicentre of Naxalism.

Significant Decline in LWE Influence

Since the formation of the new government in Chhattisgarh in January 2024, a total of 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

The recent wave of surrenders marks one of the most significant setbacks to Naxal insurgency in recent years and underscores the government's intensified efforts to restore peace and development in Naxal-affected regions.

In a major achievement towards the Modi government's vision of a "Naxal-free Bharat," the number of districts most affected by LWE has been reduced to just three from six. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) fresh data, only Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh remain in the "most affected" category.

The number of districts classified as LWE-affected has also declined significantly--from 18 to 11 districts, states the MHA data.

The security forces have recorded "unprecedented operational successes" this year by killing a total of 312 Naxals, including the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and eight other Politburo or Central Committee members. A total of 836 cadres have been arrested, while 1,639 have surrendered and joined the mainstream, including one Politburo and one Central Committee member.

Once described as India's biggest internal security challenge by the then Prime Minister in 2010, Naxalism is now in visible retreat. The Maoists had envisioned a so-called "Red Corridor" stretching from Pashupati in Nepal to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)