Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 6 injured in centering frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur

At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a centring frame collapsed at construction site in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday. The incident took place in the Vishal Nagar area along VIP Road, where a multi-storey building was under construction, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle, according to a report published by Times of India (TOI).

Initial reports indicate that the accident happened around 3.30 pm during slab installation between the 7th and 10th floors, when the centring frame suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Emergency responders rescued eight workers who were trapped beneath iron bars and building materials. Those injured were immediately transferred to hospitals for treatment. Two of them died due to injuries.

Authorities continue to clear construction debris from the site to ensure no additional workers remain trapped, as confirmed by ASP Patle.

