Chhattisgarh SHOCKER! Class 11 student cuts off tongue as offering to Lord Shiva, locks self to meditate

A Class 11 student in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district allegedly cut off her tongue due to superstition and offered it at a Lord Shiva temple. Villagers prevented police from entering the temple.

Chhattisgarh SHOCKER! Class 11 student cuts off tongue as offering to Lord Shiva shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a Class 11 student allegedly cut off her tongue as offering to Lord Shiva as part of a superstitious belief in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district. The 16-year-old student, from Acharipali village in Devarghata, cut off her tongue and offered it to Lord Shiva. Blood was spread across the temple premises, and she locked herself inside the temple to meditate.

The villagers did not allow police personnel to enter the temple. The incident occurred around 7am on Monday, when the student cut off her tongue and offered it at the Lord Shiva temple near a pond close to her home. The student also wrote a note.

When police officials were informed about the incident, administrative officers also reached the spot with a team. But they were not allowed to enter the temple. The villagers surrounded the temple from all sides.

Police and administration officials tried to reason with the girl's parents and asked them to take her to the hospital. But the girl's parents refused. Police and administration officials, along with a 108 ambulance and a team of doctors, are present at the spot.

Police are questioning people to gather information about the reasons behind the student taking such a step.

