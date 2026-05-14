Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur recovered Rs 65 lakh in cash and a large cache of weapons, including SLR and LMG, from an old Maoist dump site as part of ongoing anti-Maoist operations, according to IG Bastar P. Sunderraj.

Major Recovery in Bijapur

Security forces have recovered approximately Rs 65 lakh in cash and a large cache of weapons, including SLR and LMG, from an old Maoist dump site in Bijapur district, IG Bastar P. Sunderraj said on Wednesday.

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Addressing the media, Sunderraj said the seizure was part of ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the region.

"Under 'Mission 2026' and within the Bastar division, DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, COBRA, BSF, ITBP and other various security forces have conducted operations against Maoists in the last few months, based on an extremely effective strategy," he said.

He stated that the operations had crippled the Maoist presence in the area. "As a result, the Maoist organisation has now been completely eliminated," Sunderraj said.

According to the IG, search operations have intensified over the past 1.5 months. "For the past about 1.5 months, search operations against Maoists within the Bastar division are ongoing, driven by intelligence obtained from rehabilitated Maoist cadres, the police's own security network, and cooperation from local people," he said.

"In the same vein, today in Bijapur district, approximately Rs 65 lakh in cash and a large quantity of weapons, including SLR and LMG, have been recovered from an old Maoist dump site," Sunderraj added.

'Significant Milestone': Major Surrender in March

On March 31, twenty-five Maoist cadres, including 12 women, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with authorities recovering 7 kg of gold, Rs 2.92 crore in cash, and 93 weapons from their possession.

Inspector General (IG) Bastar P. Sunderraj termed the development a significant milestone in anti-Naxal operations, stating that Naxalite activities in the Bastar division have been "almost completely eradicated" under ongoing efforts.

"Today, on March 31, 2026, we have gathered here in the Bijapur district of the Bastar division to witness this moment. Today, Naxalite activities in the Bastar division have been completely eradicated. We have nearly achieved our full objective. For the remaining Naxalites, time is running short. Our campaign continues unabated," he said.

Highlighting the surrender, he added, "A total of 25 Maoist cadres, including 12 women, have chosen to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream. Based on the information provided by them and our prior intelligence, 7 kg of gold, Rs 2.92 crore in cash, and 93 weapons have been recovered from Maoist possession... We are viewing this day as a significant milestone in the history of the entire Naxalism operation."

Sunderraj further described the development as a key step in "Mission 2026," adding that authorities are hopeful remaining cadres will follow suit and join the mainstream. He also paid tribute to security personnel, public representatives, and local residents who have contributed to restoring peace in the Bastar region.

Sukma District Declared Maoist-Free

Along the same lines, Sukma district has also been declared completely free of Maoist influence following the surrender and rehabilitation of two female Naxalites, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukma Kiran G Chavan said on Tuesday. (ANI)