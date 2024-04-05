Chhattisgarh: Residents flee as massive fire ravages power distribution company in Raipur (WATCH)

Residents living in close proximity to the power distribution company sprang into action upon witnessing the unfolding disaster. Concerned for their safety, they quickly evacuated their homes, fearing the fire's potential spread.

A massive fire erupted at a power distribution company situated in Raipur's Kota area, Chhattisgarh, prompting swift responses from local authorities. The blaze, which broke out suddenly, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air, visible from a considerable distance. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene, where efforts to contain the inferno were underway.

Residents living in close proximity to the power distribution company sprang into action upon witnessing the unfolding disaster. Concerned for their safety, they quickly evacuated their homes, fearing the fire's potential spread. Meanwhile, emergency responders worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control, battling the intense flames engulfing the building.

In a parallel incident, a heartwarming rescue operation unfolded in south Delhi, where a 70-year-old woman found herself trapped in a burning flat. The fire, triggered by a malfunctioning air conditioner, posed a grave threat to the elderly woman, who relied on oxygen support due to underlying health conditions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan recounted the harrowing ordeal, detailing the woman's precarious situation. With her mobility impaired by a fractured hip, she was unable to escape the rapidly spreading flames. However, a courageous team of police officers, aided by the woman's son, ventured into the smoke-filled room and successfully extricated her to safety.

