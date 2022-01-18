Chhattisgarh Police forces gun down five Naxals in two separate encounters

The encounter occurred in the forest in between Ilmidi and close to the Usur police station area in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals were killed on Tuesday in the two separate encounters with the security personnel in Sukma district and the forests on the Chattisgarh-Telangana border. Out of five, two were women Naxals killed in the encounter.

In the Sukma district, a dreaded female ultra with a Rs 5 lakh reward was gunned down during the encounter between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards (DRS) from the Sukma Dantewada and Bastar, the officials said.

Another encounter was carried out between the Naxals and the Greyhounds (police special forces unit) in the forest along the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

While talking to a media portal, the Inspector General of Police of Bastar range, Sundarraj P said, a special anti-Naxal Greyhounds unit had launched a counter-insurgency operation along with the forest Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and Mulugu (Telangana) districts. After receiving information, the movement of Maoist leader Sudhakar alongside 40 armed Naxal cadres was tracked in the region.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two Maoists were reportedly killed on Tuesday morning in an encounter between Telanagana greyhounds and Maoists on the Chattisgarh-Telangana border.

Greyhounds are a police special forces unit of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police departments. Greyhounds expertise in counter-insurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoist terrorists.

The encounter occurred in the forest between Ilmidi and close to the User police station area in Chhattisgarh. One light machine gun INSAS and SLR rifle were recovered from the killed Maoists.

The two death Maoists were identified as Mahadevpur region committee security Sudhakar, and another identity is unknown.

At around 7 am, the officials informed that the greyhound's force was engaged in a gunbattle with ultras in woods near Semaldodo village (Bijapur) and Penugolu village (Mulugu). The four bodies of the ultras were recovered from the site. A Greyhounds jawan sustained injuries, and he has been airlifted to Warangal and admitted to a hospital, the IGP informed.

While talking to the media portal, the Police Superintendent informed, the operation is still underway in the area, located over 450 km away from Chattisgarh capital. In Sukma district, another woman Naxal identified as 'Munni' was gunned down in the encounter by the security personnel.