A man, Salik Ram Yadav, was arrested in Korba, Chhattisgarh, for slitting his wife Chitvan's throat. The couple, who worked at a poultry farm, had frequent arguments, with the final dispute escalating after he saw his son drinking alcohol.

In a shocking incident, a man slit the throat of his wife after a heated argument in the Bundeli village in Chhattisgarh's Korba, police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Chitvan. She used to work at a poultry farm with the accused, Salik Ram Yadav. After the incident, police reached the spot and took Yadav in custody, who admitted that the couple used to have fights occasionally. However, this time it escalated, and the man ended up murdering the woman.

Police statement on the incident

Korba Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pratik Chaturvedi said that the couple had been living together for five years. The deceased had doubts about the character of the accused, which remained the key argument between the two. He noted that Yadav had seen his younger son consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes, which ignited the argument between him and Chitvan. After returning home, he killed her by slitting her throat. The murder weapon has been recovered, the official said.

"In the Bundeli village, the police station received information about a woman, Chitvan's death. A man named Salik Ram Yadav used to live with her. They had been working at a poultry farm for about four to five years. Yesterday, their argument escalated, leading to the accused, Salik Ram Yadav, slitting Chitvan's throat. Police arrived at the scene of the murder and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway. The weapon used to slit her throat has also been seized. He will be sent to judicial custody. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that there used to be fights between them. The deceased had doubts about his character. Yesterday, the accused had seen his younger son drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes, due to which a dispute arose between them. After returning home, the accused committed this crime," Chaturvedi said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, the official said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)