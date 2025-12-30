The Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 68.16 crore from three Chhattisgarh distilleries in the state liquor scam. The total attachment against these firms now stands at Rs 96.55 crore as part of the PMLA investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 68.16 crore belonging to three major Chhattisgarh-based distilleries as part of its investigation conducted into the massive state liquor scam involving a criminal syndicate of high-ranking bureaucrats, politicians, and private entities.

The agency's action came against Chhattisgarh Distilleries Ltd (CDL), Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd (BWMPL) and Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd (WDPL). The total attachment made by ED in respect of the three distillers now stands at Rs 96.55 crore, ED said. ED's Raipur zonal office took the action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Investigation Reveals Three-Part Corruption Model

ED said its investigation reveals that the three licensed manufacturers of country liquor were "central participants in a three-part corruption model (Part A, B, and C)."

"Part-A: The syndicate increased the 'landing rates' (procurement prices) paid by the government to these distilleries. In exchange, the distillers paid an illegal commission of Rs 75-Rs 125 per case. Part B: Distillers produced 'off-the-record' unaccounted liquor using duplicate holograms and illicit bottles. This liquor was sold through state-run shops, bypassing taxes and warehouses. Part-C: Distillers paid annual bribes to the syndicate to maintain a monopoly and secure fixed market shares," the agency mentioned in a statement.

Scale of Illicit Liquor Supply

ED's investigation established that between April 2019 and June 2022, the three distillers supplied approximately 60,50,950 cases of Part-B liquor to the syndicate.

Basis of ED's Investigation

ED initiated an investigation based on First Information Reports registered by Raipur Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

Police investigation has revealed that the Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer.

Syndicate's Gains and Key Figures

ED said the syndicate's activities, led by figures such as ex-IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, and Arun Pati Tripathi, resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries with more than Rs 2,800 crore of Proceeds of Crime generated by the commission of scheduled offences.

Total Attachments and Arrests in the Case

Investigation conducted by ED has resulted into attachment of properties worth of more than Rs 380 crore as well as arrest of Anil Tuteja; Arvind Singh; Trilok Singh Dhillon; Anwar Dhebar; Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS); Kawasi Lakhma (MLA and then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh) ; Chaitanya Baghel (son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel) ; Soumya Chaurasia (Deputy secretary in CM office) and ex-IAS Niranjan Das. (ANI)