New Delhi: The Karregutta hills in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, once considered the most secure stronghold of Naxals, will soon set up the Jungle Warfare College, wherein the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and other security forces will be provided specialized training.

An official from the Chhattisgarh government said that the construction will be carried out by the Central Government, while the approach road and other basic facilities will be provided by the State Government.

Karregutta hills in Bijapur district were freed from Naxal control this year. During an operation launched on April 21, 2025, which lasted for 21 days, 31 naxals were killed.

During ‘Operation Black Forest’, the security forces destroyed 214 bunkers and eliminated around four technical units of the maoists. “This campaign is considered one of the greatest successes so far.”

Strategically unique and home turf for the naxals, the inhospitable Karregutta hills stand at an altitude of 5000 metres and remain inaccessible even for a majority of the local population. The Karregutta hills extend 25-50 km with waterfalls, and narrow valleys at the core of the hills, which had long been used as their camps and arms manufacturing units.

Considered as the capital of the naxals, it was assumed that some of the top maoist leaders and activists had stayed here at some point in time.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had stated that the false ideology of the naxals is now collapsing.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh is moving towards a new dawn of trust, development, and peace.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that by March 2026, the resolution of a ‘Naxal-free India’ will be realized.

Earlier, in 2004, the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare College was opened in Kanker district. The new center coming up at Karregutta will further strengthen the fight against Naxalism.

Since December 2023, security forces have achieved remarkable success in anti-naxal operations.

During this period, 453 Maoists have been killed, 1,616 arrested, and 1,666 have surrendered.

The state has opened 65 new security camps, while roads, bridges, culverts, and mobile network infrastructure have rapidly expanded.