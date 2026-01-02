Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat laid the foundation stone for the Rs 148 crore Bhoramdev Temple corridor in Chhattisgarh. CM Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed the project is part of the Centre's Swadesh Darshan Yojana, aiming to boost tourism.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the long-cherished dream of developing the 1,000-year-old Bhoramdev Temple corridor in Chhattisgarh is now becoming a reality, with the foundation stone laid for projects worth Rs 148 crore. Shekhawat told reporters here, "The dream that the Chhattisgarh government had for the development of the corridor of the 1000-year-old Bhoramdev Temple, which is the centre of faith for the people of Chhattisgarh, is being realised. We have laid its foundation stone. Development work will be carried out here for Rs 148 crore. In addition, we have also launched several other projects, including a tribal corridor and a convention centre."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the Bhoramdev Corridor project has received approval under the Centre's flagship tourism scheme. "The Bhoramdev Corridor project has been approved under the Central Government's Swadesh Darshan Yojana. An amount of Rs 148 crore has been sanctioned for the project," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has transformed investment commitments into tangible progress at breakneck speed, with 219 projects worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore across 18 sectors now advancing rapidly since November 2024. Spanning 26 of the state's 33 districts, these initiatives are poised to generate over 1.5 lakh jobs, marking one of the strongest investment phases in recent years and underscoring a shift from pledge-heavy summits to execution-focused governance.

According to a press release, of the total, nine marquee projects valued at Rs 6,063 crore are already operational, employing 5,500 workers primarily in emerging districts like Mungeli, Balodabazar, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Bilaspur, Balod, and Raipur. Another 109 projects, representing Rs 2.10 lakh crore and 87,132 jobs, are in advanced stages of construction and implementation across 16 sectors and 24 districts. Notably, 57 commitments exceed Rs 1,000 crore each, while 34 promise more than 1,000 jobs each, with overlap among high-impact proposals. (ANI)