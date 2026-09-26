Incessant rainfall over 24 hours has led to a flood-like situation in Chhattisgarh. The rising Kharun River has submerged roads and caused waterlogging in villages across Raipur and Durg districts, disrupting traffic and daily activities.

Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours has led to flood-like conditions in several parts of Chhattisgarh, with rising water levels of the Kharun River causing waterlogging in villages across Raipur and Durg districts.

Widespread Disruption and Waterlogging

The incessant rainfall has resulted in rivers and water bodies overflowing, affecting normal life in several areas. The rising level of the Kharun River has submerged roads and caused waterlogging in several riverside villages. The road connecting Raipur to Patan and Durg via Mahadev Ghat has been submerged due to the rising water level, disrupting the movement of commuters.

Flood-like conditions have also been reported in Amleshwar and Khudmuda villages of Durg district, where water levels have risen significantly. Roads in several areas are no longer visible due to water accumulation, while water has entered many houses, causing difficulties for residents.

Additionally, the Raipur-Bhilai road via Mahadev Ghat has also been affected due to waterlogging. The strong flow of water across the road has disrupted traffic movement, making commuting difficult for people.

The continuous rainfall has increased concerns among residents in low-lying and riverside areas, with several locations witnessing water accumulation and disruption of daily activities.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted "generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" on September 26, along with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 26°C and 22°C, respectively.

On September 27, "partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" and thunderstorms with lightning have been forecast, with temperatures likely to range between 29°C and 23°C, as per IMD. (ANI)