Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress fighting polls with help of 'hawala operators'

Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. The minister also questioned if the Congress party is contesting the Chhattisgarh elections using hawala operators.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday launched scathing attack against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. She accused the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders of taking election funds from Asim Das, who works for the Mahadev app promoters, who're sitting offshores.

While addressing the press, Irani said, "Congress party is contesting the Chhattisgarh elections using hawala operators. Chhattisgarh Police and Andhra Pradesh do not come under the administrative purview of the BJP. So, is Bhupesh Baghel questioning his own Government?."

She further said, "It is with a deep sense of outrage that I pose the following questions to Bhupesh Baghel:

Is it true that Aseem Das, who has been arrested, was under instructions to take money and help fund the elections of the Congress party?

Is it true that Aseem Das was specifically called to Dubai to deliver cash to Bhupesh Baghel?

Is it true that, apart from the Rs 5 crores 30 lakhs that have been recovered, the seizure of various bank accounts has resulted in a total balance of Rs 15 crores 50 lakhs frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002?"

She said, "In the electoral history of our country, never before has evidence come forth that clearly indicates Hawala operators, instructions, and money emanating from Dubai have been utilized by the Congress leadership to fund an election."

The Enforcement Directorate has made a startling allegation, asserting that a courier who was apprehended with more than Rs 5 crore in cash has reportedly informed the agency that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app have disbursed payments amounting to Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The disclosure comes ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.