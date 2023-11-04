Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress fighting polls with help of 'hawala operators'

    Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. The minister also questioned if the Congress party is contesting the Chhattisgarh elections using hawala operators.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel alleges Congress fighting polls with help of hawala operators gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday launched scathing attack against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. She accused the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders of taking election funds from Asim Das, who works for the Mahadev app promoters, who're sitting offshores.

    While addressing the press, Irani said, "Congress party is contesting the Chhattisgarh elections using hawala operators. Chhattisgarh Police and Andhra Pradesh do not come under the administrative purview of the BJP. So, is Bhupesh Baghel questioning his own Government?."

    Also Read | Shocking! ED claims Bhupesh Baghel got Rs 508 crore from Mahadev App promoters

    She further said, "It is with a deep sense of outrage that I pose the following questions to Bhupesh Baghel:

    Is it true that Aseem Das, who has been arrested, was under instructions to take money and help fund the elections of the Congress party?

    Is it true that Aseem Das was specifically called to Dubai to deliver cash to Bhupesh Baghel?

    Is it true that, apart from the Rs 5 crores 30 lakhs that have been recovered, the seizure of various bank accounts has resulted in a total balance of Rs 15 crores 50 lakhs frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002?"

    She said, "In the electoral history of our country, never before has evidence come forth that clearly indicates Hawala operators, instructions, and money emanating from Dubai have been utilized by the Congress leadership to fund an election."

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'Modiastra' has been deployed, says Congress

    The Enforcement Directorate has made a startling allegation, asserting that a courier who was apprehended with more than Rs 5 crore in cash has reportedly informed the agency that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app have disbursed payments amounting to Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The disclosure comes ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty pocso court latest updates anr

    Breaking: Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty

    Delhi air pollution AAP Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles gcw

    Delhi air pollution: AAP's Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam? vkp

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam?

    Delhi severe air quality earthquake trigger meme fest on social media gcw

    Delhi's 'severe' air quality, earthquake on one day trigger meme fest on social media

    Be prepared, say experts after Delhi-NCR gets jolted by tremors yet again after Nepal earthquake

    Be prepared, say experts after Delhi-NCR gets jolted by tremors yet again

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence RBA

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence

    Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty pocso court latest updates anr

    Breaking: Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Delhi air pollution AAP Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles gcw

    Delhi air pollution: AAP's Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam? vkp

    KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam?

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon