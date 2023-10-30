Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises free 200 units of electricity if Congress voted to power

    Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to participate in campaign activities in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi is set to address public meetings and embark on a padayatra from Shadnagar Railway Station to Shadnagar Chowrasta.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises free 200 units of electricity, Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinder
    In a bid to appeal to voters ahead of the Chhattisgarh state elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (October 30) made an announcement, promising free electricity to residents for consumption of up to 200 units and a subsidy of Rs 500 for each gas cylinder under the Mahtari Nyay Yojna, if her party secures victory. She highlighted the state's low unemployment rate, emphasizing that people from neighboring states were increasingly seeking employment opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

    Gandhi underlined the state's successful agricultural sector and drew a comparison with Madhya Pradesh, where she alleged that only announcements and scandals were occurring under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    In a separate political development, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, submitted his nomination from the Patan Assembly Constituency.

    Additionally, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to participate in campaign activities in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi is set to address public meetings and embark on a padayatra from Shadnagar Railway Station to Shadnagar Chowrasta.

    Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, will engage with women in Devarakadra while addressing a public meeting in Kollapur, focusing on the "six guarantees" that the party has proposed for the state of Telangana.

