    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Shah accused the Congress government of creating a "corruption chain" that extends all the way to Delhi. Shah vowed that if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, they will hold the corrupt accountable and recover any embezzled funds.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 16) addressed a rally in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon and expressed concerns that if the Congress returns to power in the state after the upcoming assembly polls, they will continue their "appeasement" politics for the sake of a vote bank.

    Shah emphasized the transformation that Chhattisgarh underwent during the 15-year tenure of former Chief Minister Raman Singh, transitioning from an underdeveloped state to a prosperous one. He criticized the Bhupesh Baghel government for its handling of communal violence in Biranpur village and questioned whether the people wanted Chhattisgarh to become a center for such conflicts again.

    During the rally, Shah acknowledged Ishwar Sahu, the father of Bhuneshwar Sahu, who lost his life in the Biranpur riots, and mentioned that Bhuneshwar Sahu was a victim of vote bank politics and appeasement. He assured the crowd that the BJP would seek justice for Bhuneshwar Sahu and had nominated his father, Ishwar Sahu, as a candidate.

    Shah also highlighted several alleged "scams" that occurred during the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh and accused Chief Minister Baghel of turning the state into an "ATM" for Delhi.

    With an enthusiastic crowd present at the rally, Shah expressed optimism that the BJP's lotus symbol would flourish on the day of counting, December 3.

    He emphasized that the upcoming elections were not just about choosing a government or MLAs but about creating a prosperous future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chhattisgarh assembly polls are scheduled for November 7 and 17.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
