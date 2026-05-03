Durg Police's Family Counselling Centre is saving relationships with a sensible approach. Praised by the Collector, it uses experienced counsellors to resolve disputes, offering a platform for families, senior citizens, and men to find solutions.

In the midst of a rapidly changing social environment, rising expectations, and cracking relationships, Chhattisgarh's Durg Police has moved to a sensible approach in the form of a Family Counselling Centre to save relationships from breaking. The Family Counselling Centre of Durg-Bhilai has emerged as a strong pillar of support where disputes are not just heard; sensitive efforts are made to save relationships from breaking.

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Collector Praises Commendable Initiative

Durg Collector Abhijit Singh termed this initiative as a commendable move by the police, stating that in an era where relationships shatter over trivial matters, timely intervention by experienced counsellors is resolving the problems effectively. According to the Durg Collector, the centre is unique as its counsellors, with nearly three decades of experience and exposure to thousands of cases, focus on hearing both parties to arrive at a resolution. As a result, not only are daily disputes being resolved, but many families are also being saved from breaking apart.

"The Family Counselling Centre in Durg-Bhilai is a praiseworthy initiative by the police. Family disputes are increasing over time. It is human nature for expectations to rise according to one's capacity, but when these are not met, disputes arise. Sometimes it is necessary to make people realise that everyone has limitations," Durg Collector Singh said.

"Often, no single side is entirely right; every side has its own issues, which escalate with time," the Collector added.

He further elaborated that this initiative was started to ensure matters donot reach a breaking point, and counselling is provided. "It's a great step. I spoke to the counsellors; they are highly experienced people with 20 to 30 years of experience, having counselled in over 10,000 cases. They listen to both sides and provide solutions based on experience. Continuous counselling solves problems at the root that could have otherwise become massive," Singh added.

"This is a very commendable model. Such cases are seen across the state and country, and this model can be adopted elsewhere. We have about 20 to 25 counsellors here from diverse fields--women, men, retired officers, and psychiatrists," said Singh.

Operational Details and Specialized Benches

"The Family Counselling Centre is operational in Sector 6, Bhilai. Its objective is to resolve conflicts and differences in family relationships in the presence of senior counsellors and psychologists," said Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Agrawal.

He further elaborated that the centre has been running since 1996, resolving thousands of family issues. "Recognising changing relationship dynamics, we formed a separate bench for senior citizens in December-January, consisting of a psychologist, a retired police officer, and a senior social worker. Similarly, a separate bench has been formed for men's issues. Senior citizen hearings take place on Wednesdays, and men's issues are heard on Sundays," he added.

"I had felt for a long time that, along with complaints from women, there were a significant number of complaints from seniors and men. Due to the lack of a proper platform for them, domestic violence cases were increasing. We started this to provide a proper resolution," he explained.

Agrawal further elaborated that applications are collected from various locations and sent to the centre, stating, "Both parties are summoned for counselling after the date is fixed. We counsel 12 to 15 cases a day and take feedback afterwards. In cases where a settlement isn't reached, and someone wishes to file a legal case, we assist them with that as well."

Specific Issues Handled

"In cases involving men, we often see issues related to live-in relationships or affairs," added the officer.

"In some cases, men face domestic violence or harassment of their families, and we try to resolve these through counselling," the SP added.

"For the elderly, issues like forced signatures on property papers, being kicked out of the house, being sent to old age homes, denial of food, or physical abuse are heard, besides, we also look into false cases," said the SP.

The officer further said that "since December-January, nearly 200 cases involving senior citizens and men have been filed. Out of these, 130 have reached a settlement. For the rest, counselling is ongoing, or they have been advised to approach the court."

Counsellors' Perspective

Counsellor Kamini Tiwari said, "We make every effort to resolve all family disputes that come here. Under the SP's guidance, this is being run as a model where the problems of the elderly and harassed men are heard. Many seniors come to us regarding harassment by their children or daughters-in-law. We provide them with the right advice. Issues related to men are also increasing, mostly regarding marital problems."

According to Counsellor K C Bhagat, he has been counselling senior citizens here for a year. He said, "This is a great initiative. Previously, no one had heard or resolved the problems of the elderly. Now, their pain is being heard, and efforts are being made to ensure a proper solution."

A Petitioner's Success Story

"I live in Durg and was troubled by my in-laws as well as my wife. After coming to counselling, there has been a lot of improvement. My wife is now taking care of the home and fulfilling her responsibilities. This is helping many men come out of depression and tension," petitioner Lokesh Kumar. (ANI)