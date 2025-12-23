A murder case in Chhattisgarh collapsed after a man believed dead walked into a police station alive 61 days later. Police had arrested many based on family identification of a burnt body, without. Authorities have formed SIT to identify real victim.

What began as a murder investigation in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has turned into a shocking and deeply troubling case of mistaken identity. A man believed to have been brutally murdered, his body burnt and cremated, walked into a police station alive nearly two months later. His sudden return has left the police scrambling for answers and raised serious questions about the investigation that put several people behind bars.

The case centres on Sitonga village in Jashpur, where a charred body was found in October. The remains were identified by the family as that of a local man, Simit Khakha. Based on this identification, police registered a murder case, arrested multiple people, and sent them to jail. No DNA test was conducted to confirm the identity of the dead person, according to a report by The Times of India.

Now, with Simit alive, the case has collapsed. The key question remains unanswered: whose body was found and cremated?

A body found burnt in a forest pit

The story began 61 days ago, when a half-burnt body was discovered in a forest patch between Purananagar and Balachhapar, inside the Turitongri jungle. The body lay inside a pit. The face and large parts of the body were badly burnt, making visual identification difficult.

Local police reached the spot and carried out a spot inspection. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The autopsy report later confirmed that the death was a homicide.

Based on this finding, police registered a murder case and launched a full investigation.

Family identifies the body as Simit Khakha

During the early inquiry, police learnt that Simit Khakha, a resident of Sitonga village, had recently gone to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand for wage work along with a group of friends. While the others returned home, Simit did not.

When the charred body was shown to Simit's parents and brother, they identified it as his. Relatives later said the identification was done under very difficult conditions because the body was badly burnt.

This identification was officially recorded and became the backbone of the police case.

No DNA test was carried out to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police build a murder story

Based on the family’s identification and other circumstantial evidence, police reconstructed what they believed was a complete and reliable story of murder.

According to the police version, on October 17, Simit returned to Jashpur with his companions Ramjeet Ram, Virendra Ram and a minor. After getting off a bus, the group went towards the Banki river culvert near Banki Toli. There, they drank alcohol together.

Police said a dispute broke out over commission money. During the argument, Ramjeet allegedly stabbed Simit in the chest with a knife, while Virendra attacked him with an iron rod. Police claimed Simit died on the spot.

To destroy evidence, the body was allegedly carried about 400 metres into the forest, dumped into a pit, doused with petrol and set on fire.

Arrests, confessions and jail

Police arrested Ramjeet Ram, Virendra Ram and the minor. Later, two more alleged associates, Sheetal Minj (39) and Jeetu Ram (32), were also arrested.

Investigators said the accused 'confessed' to the crime. They reportedly took police through the sequence of events and pointed out the scene of the crime. Forensic experts were brought in to conduct a “scene of crime recreation” at the forest site.

The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate, where their statements were recorded on camera. Based on these statements and other evidence, all were sent to judicial custody.

At this stage, the police believed they had solved the case.

The case collapses overnight

Everything changed on Sunday. Simit Khakha, the man believed to be dead, walked into Kotwali police station in Jashpur alive. He was accompanied by Sitonga village sarpanch Kalpana Khalkho.

Khalkho later explained how Simit was found. Simit had arrived by bus from Jharkhand and got into an auto-rickshaw to return to Sitonga. The auto driver recognised him and knew that several villagers were in jail for his “murder”. Alarmed, the driver immediately informed the sarpanch.

Simit was taken straight to the police station.

“I went to Jharkhand for work,” Simit tells police

At the police station, Simit told officers that he had gone to Jharkhand in search of work. After reaching Ranchi, he got separated from his companions and travelled to Giridih district, where he found farm labour work.

He said he did not own a mobile phone and had no way to contact his family. This, he explained, was why he remained out of touch for nearly two months. Simit said he was returning home to celebrate Christmas when he learnt, on the way, that he had been declared dead and that his friends were in jail for his murder.

He told police he had no knowledge of any charred body or murder case.

"If he is alive, whose body was cremated?" The dramatic turn has raised serious questions.

Prominent Jashpur social worker Ramesh Sharma asked how the case could have progressed so far without confirming the victim’s identity through DNA testing.

“If he is alive, whose half-burnt body did they recover and send to the grave?” Sharma asked. He also questioned the circumstances under which the accused had allegedly confessed and why arrests were made without scientific proof of identity.

Police respond, SIT formed

Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under a gazetted officer to establish the real identity of the deceased.

He said the earlier action was taken based on circumstantial evidence available at the time. This included the family’s identification, the post-mortem report and statements recorded before the magistrate.

Singh said legal procedures are now being started to secure the release of those earlier arrested in the case.

Search for the real victim begins

Police have now widened the probe. They are contacting authorities in neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha to scan missing-persons records. There is growing suspicion that the charred body may belong to someone from another area whose disappearance was never reported locally.

The case has also put a harsh spotlight on investigation practices, especially in cases where bodies are burnt beyond recognition. Legal experts say the absence of a DNA test in such a serious case is deeply concerning.

As Simit returns home alive, several families wait anxiously for answers. Innocent people spent weeks in jail for a murder that never happened, while a real victim remains unidentified.

The case has shaken trust in the system and raised a painful question: how many lives can be changed forever by one wrong identification?

For now, the mystery of the charred body in the forest remains unsolved.