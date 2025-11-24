Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state's pavilion at the IITF, showcasing its rich culture, handicrafts like Dokra art, and development in Bastar. The pavilion featured folk dances and promoted millets, reflecting the state's progress.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday highlighted the Chhattisgarh pavilion organised at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Speaking on the rich and varied cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said that multiple exhibitions have been organised at the pavilion. "Every year, an international trade fair is held from November 14th to 27th. Every state participates in this event...Today, artists from Chhattisgarh presented their cultural performances. Numerous exhibitions of the state are on display. There are silk fabrics, textiles, and Dokra art..." he stated.

Focus on Bastar's Development

He further underlined the development work being done in the state and the eradication of Naxalism underway in Bastar. "There are exhibitions of metal idols, and in the name of Aamcho Bastar, the entire Bastar, where Naxalism is being eradicated, and development is happening, so that everyone here can be informed about this in front of the entire country. That's why it was organised as an exhibition," he added.

Showcasing Handicrafts and Creative Potential

Meanwhile, CM Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Pavilion in Hall No. 2, where artisans and craftsmen displayed a wide range of handloom and handicraft products, reflecting the state's immense creative potential. He praised their dedication, calling the pavilion a testament to Chhattisgarh's "infinite possibilities."

Promotion of Millets

The state also highlighted its promotion of millets, including nutritious, eco-friendly grains cultivated extensively in forest regions. The recent launch of a Millets Cafe in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, is working to integrate traditional grains into modern lifestyles.

Vibrant Folk Performances

The amphitheatre came alive with mesmerising folk performances reflecting the state's deep cultural roots. Artists from various districts presented traditional forms such as Gaura-Gauri, Bhojali, Sua Naacha, Raut Nacha, Panthi, and Karma dance, leaving the audience spellbound.

The evening opened with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a series of performances that drew loud applause. The Gaura-Gauri and Bhojli dances showcased themes of devotion and festivity, whereas the energetic Raut Nacha and Karma dance highlighted the spirit of tribal communities and the onset of the spring season.

Women artists performed the popular Sua Naacha, a symbolic Diwali folk dance centred around worship, rhythm, and unity. The melody, rhythm, and synchronised clapping created an enchanting atmosphere that enthralled hundreds of spectators. Panthi dance, presented by the male artists of the Satnami community, started with slow movements and gradually built to a captivating beat.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Khadi Village Industries Board Chairman Rakesh Pandey, Industries Department Chairman Rajiv Agrawal, Tourism Development Board Chairman Neelu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Sahitya Academy Chairman Shashank Sharma, Chief Minister's Media Advisor Pankaj Jha, Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, MLA Sampat Agrawal, MLA Prabodh Minj, Tourism, Culture and Public Relations Department Secretary Rohit Yadav, CSIDC General Manager Vishwesh Kumar, Culture and Rajbhasha Department Director Vivek Acharya, Khadi Village Industries Secretary Shyam Dhavade, Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain, Resident Commissioner Shruti Singh and other officials were present at the function. (ANI)