Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai credited PM Modi's leadership for the state's success in eradicating Naxalism. He stated that Left-Wing Extremism was a major barrier to development and praised the Centre's anti-Naxal strategy and timeline.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday stated that one of the greatest benefits the state has received under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the decisive move toward the eradication of Naxalism. Speaking to reporters here on the impact of the central government's initiatives in the state, CM Sai noted that Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) had long been a major barrier to progress, leaving regions like Bastar deprived of basic development.

"After he (Narendra Modi) became Prime Minister, one of the biggest benefits Chhattisgarh has received is the end of Naxalism... Naxalism was a major obstacle and a menace to the development of Chhattisgarh. We used to wonder whether it would ever end and whether the innocent people of Bastar would continue to remain deprived of development," the Chief Minister said.

Centre's Anti-Naxal Strategy and Deadline

Further highlighting the Centre's anti-Naxal strategy, CM Sai referenced the timeline laid down by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to completely wipe out the menace across the nation. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country. A large number of Naxalites remained in Chhattisgarh. However, with the double-engine government, we have succeeded in eliminating Naxalism," he added.

Intensified Counter-Insurgency Operations

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have significantly intensified counter-insurgency operations in recent months, neutralising scores of Naxal cadres and dismantling their strongholds across the Bastar division as part of the nationwide objective to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism.

Youth Rejecting Violence

CM Sai affirmed that local youth are increasingly rejecting violence to embrace skill development, formal education, and employment. He expressed confidence that with cohesive coordination between the central and state authorities. (ANI)