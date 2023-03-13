Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sanctions development works worth Rs 1000 crore

The Urban Administration and Development Department has issued an order to sanction Rs 1000 crore for various development works in all 170 urban bodies of the state.

For the timely implementation of announcements made by Chief Minister Mr Bhupesh Baghel, the Urban Administration and Development Department has issued an order to sanction Rs 1000 crore for various development works in all 170 urban bodies of the state. It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Mr Baghel had announced an amount of Rs 1000 crore to all the urban bodies for various development works under the 'Nagariya Gaurav Samagam' program organized by the Urban Administration Department in the capital Raipur on February 15.

According to the announcement made by Chief Minister, Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned to Raipur Municipal Corporation, Rs 60 crore to Bhilai Municipal Corporation, Rs 50 crore to Bilaspur Municipal Corporation, Rs 25 crore to Durg Municipal Corporation, Rs 20 crore each to Bhilai-Charoda Municipal Corporation, Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation, Rs 15 crore each to Risali Municipal Corporation, Rajnandgaon Municipal Corporation, Raigarh Municipal Corporation, and Korba Municipal Corporation, and Rs 10 crore each to Birgaon Municipal Corporation, Dhamtari Municipal Corporation, and Chirmiri Municipal Corporation. Similarly, Rs 5 crore each to all 44 municipalities and Rs 3 crore each to all 112 Nagar Panchayats have been sanctioned for various development works.

'Urban Cottage and Service Industries Park' to be built in municipal corporations and municipalities

According to the Chief Minister's announcement, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned to each municipal corporation and municipality for developing 'Urban Cottage and Service Industries Park' on the lines of a Rural Industrial Park.

CCTV to be installed in the market area

With the sanctioned amount, various development work will be executed, which includes the installation of CCTV cameras, the construction of modern toilets, and the installation of the lighting system in all municipal corporations and municipalities in the market areas of the cities. Similarly, in all municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats, arrangements will be made for e-rickshaws/e-carts in proportion to the population for the purpose of strengthening the system of garbage collection and environmental protection.

50 Smart Health Kiosks in each municipal corporation

According to the announcement made by Chief Minister, 50 smart health kiosks will be made for the expansion of health facilities in each municipal corporation. For this, an amount of Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned to each municipal corporation. For each Smart Health Kiosk, an amount of Rs 6 lakhs has been sanctioned by the department. Citizens will get the free facility of BP, sugar, and blood test in each Smart Health Kiosk.

Rs 18 crore for drainage system in waterlogged areas of Raipur city

Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for various development works in Municipal Corporation Raipur. A 1000-seat Urban Women's Livelihood Center will be started in Raipur. A BPO with state-of-the-art software and hardware facilities will be set up in Raipur Municipal Corporation at the cost of Rs 10 crore for providing employment to youth. For flood control in waterlogged areas of Raipur city, an amount of Rs 18 crore has been sanctioned for the drainage system. An amount of Rs 20 crore has also been sanctioned for the preparations for the G-20 summit. Under the sanctioned amount, the remaining part of the road from Phool Chowk to Azad Chowk in Raipur will be widened and a flyover will also be constructed.

Rs 7 crore for modernization of Hospital situated at Supela

An amount of Rs 60 crore has been sanctioned to Bhilai Municipal Corporation. Out of this amount, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to set up a BPO with state-of-the-art software and hardware facility in Bhilai Municipal Corporation for providing employment to the youth, Rs 20 crore for world-class Central Library cum Reading Zone in Bhilai and Rs 7 crore for modernization of Hospital situated at Supela. Along with this, the Urban Women's Livelihood Center with a capacity of 500 seats will be started in Bhilai.

Rs 21 crore for infrastructural development in the wards of Bilaspur Municipal Corporation

An amount of Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned to Bilaspur Municipal Corporation for various development works. An amount of Rs 21 crore has been approved at the rate of Rs 1.5 lakh per ward for the infrastructural development of new areas included in Municipal Corporation Bilaspur. Urban Women's Livelihood Center, with a capacity of 750 seats, will be started in Bilaspur.

Rs 11 crore for Shivnath Riverfront in Durg

An amount of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned to Durg Municipal Corporation for various development works. Out of this, Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned for the work of the Shivnath River Riverfront Development Project in Durg city.

Rs 9 crore sanctioned for the construction of an auditorium in Bhilai-Charoda

An amount of Rs 20 crore each has been sanctioned to Bhilai-Charoda, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur Municipal Corporations for development works. Out of the sanctioned amount to Bhilai-Charoda Municipal Corporation, the auditorium will be constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore. Similarly, out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 10 crore to Jagdalpur Municipal Corporation, road widening work will be executed from National Highway No-30 to Karkapal. Out of the sanctioned amount to Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the construction and beautification of roads, Rs 3 crore for the upgradation of Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ambikapur, and Rs 1 crore for the development and upgradation of necessary basic civic amenities at Ambikapur PG College Ground.

Rs 7 crores sanctioned for the road work of Raigarh

An amount of Rs 15 crore each has been sanctioned to Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Risali, and Korba. Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for the construction and beautification of the roads under the Municipal Corporation of Raigarh city.

Rs 10 crore each to Dhamtari, Chirmiri, and Birgaon Municipal Corporations

An amount of Rs 10 crore each has been sanctioned to Dhamtari, Chirmiri, and Birgaon Municipal Corporations for various development works.