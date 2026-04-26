Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai felicitated Hajj pilgrims at a kit distribution ceremony in Raipur. Meanwhile, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi praised government arrangements, noting the first-time use of AI for pilgrims and that 17,000 are departing from UP.

Chhattisgarh CM Felicitates Hajj Pilgrims

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the 'State-Level Haj Kit Distribution and Felicitation Ceremony' organised by the Chhattisgarh State Haj Committee in Raipur on Sunday. The event was held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, where Hajj pilgrims were provided kits and felicitated ahead of their pilgrimage.

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Imam Applauds Government Arrangements and AI Integration

Earlier on April 22, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, congratulated pilgrims embarking on the Hajj and appreciated the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the Union government.

Speaking to ANI, Ilyasi said, "I would like to congratulate all our pilgrims who have been allowed to undertake this Hajj pilgrimage today. I would like to congratulate all our pilgrims who have been allowed to undertake this Hajj pilgrimage today. I would like to congratulate our state's Chief Minister, Adiyanath Yogi. I appreciate the various arrangements made by our state governments and the central government. ""Today, I learned that for the first time, AI will be used in this Hajj pilgrimage. This is significant news globally. It is a significant fact that India is providing its pilgrims with all the facilities they need through AI. This year, 17,000 pilgrims are departing from Uttar Pradesh for the Hajj", he added.

Hajj as a Pillar of Islam

In Islam, every individual must fulfil five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. The other four pillars are Shahada (faith declaration), Salah (daily prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (fasting in Ramadan).

First Batch of Pilgrims Departs from New Delhi

On April 18, the first batch of Hajj 2026, carrying 371 pilgrims, departed for Mecca from New Delhi, marking the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season from India. The pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. (ANI)