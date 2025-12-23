Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed sorrow over the killing of migrant worker Ramnarayan Baghel in Kerala. He announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid for the family and is coordinating to bring the body back. Five arrests have been made.

Chhattisgarh Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Family

Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the killing of a Chhattisgarh migrant worker, Ramnarayan Baghel, a resident of village Karhi, Hasoud tehsil, Sakti district, in Kerala's Palakkad district, said Chhattisgarh CMO.

The Chief Minister said that violence against any innocent citizen is against the core values of a civilised society and is a blot on humanity. Terming the incident extremely painful, he said the Chhattisgarh government stands firmly with the victim's family with full sensitivity.

The Chhattisgarh CMO said that CM Sai has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family. According to the CMO, arrangements have also been made to send the deceased's family members to Kerala immediately. On the Chief Minister's instructions, all necessary arrangements have been ensured to bring Ramnarayan Baghel's mortal remains to his native village with due respect. The mortal remains will be brought to Chhattisgarh by air.

CM Urges Strict Action; Vows Full Support

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Kerala government to ensure the strictest legal action against all those involved in this heinous crime, so that such inhumane incidents are not repeated in the future. He said the Chhattisgarh government is fully committed to the safety, dignity, and justice of its citizens and will extend all possible assistance to the victim's family in this difficult time.

Details of the Lynching in Palakkad

On December 17, the Chhattisgarh migrant Ramnarayan Baghel was beaten to death by a mob after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi national in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Five Arrested as Probe Continues

Following the incident, District Police Chief Ajit Kumar briefed the media on the arrests and said the investigation is ongoing. "A group of persons has assaulted one person from Chhattisgarh. With respect to that, one murder case has been registered, and five persons have been arrested. Five of the main accused have been arrested and remanded, and further investigation is ongoing in the case," Ajit Kumar told ANI. (ANI)