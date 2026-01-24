Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of Bihar workers killed in a Chhattisgarh steel plant blast and ₹50,000 for the injured. At least six people were killed and five injured in the explosion.

Bihar CM announces ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of workers from Bihar in a blast at the Real Ispat and Steel plant in Bakulahi village of Chhattisgarh. "Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia assistance of ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased, and ₹50,000 each to the injured workers. He wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, to coordinate with the Chhattisgarh government to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. He also instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for bringing the mortal remains of the deceased to Bihar," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said on X. He also instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for bringing the mortal remains of the deceased to Bihar.

6 killed, 5 injured in blast

At least six people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at an iron plant in Chhattishgarh's Balodabazar district on Thursday, district administration officials said. Balodabazar Collector Deepak Soni confirmed the incident, adding that the injured workers have been referred to Bilaspur for further treatment.

Chhattisgarh CM assures probe, support

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic explosion at a sponge iron factory in the Bakulahi area of Baloda Bazar district, in which six workers lost their lives, and five others were injured. The injured have been referred to Bilaspur for advanced medical treatment.

"The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured that all possible assistance would be provided to them during this difficult time. He said clear instructions have been issued to the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to conduct a thorough and factual investigation into the causes of the accident. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Chhattisgarh government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected families," Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said on X. (ANI)