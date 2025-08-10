Over 100 Bajrang Dal members protested outside, alleging religious conversion. This incident follows the controversial detainment of nuns in Kerala. Police reportedly detained the pastor and worshippers, but not the attackers.

Raipur: Days after the arrest of Christian nuns in Kerala stirred controversy, Bajrang Dal has once again been accused of physically assaulting and harassing women during a Christian worship service in Chhattisgarh. Among the victims was a menstruating woman who was allegedly assaulted, while others reported being groped. The police allegedly detained the pastor and several worshippers, while the attackers were allowed to walk free. Recently, two nuns affiliated with the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI) church, were harassed by Bajrang Dal members while they were accompanying three women to Agra to place them in convents for domestic work. Visuals from the location spot a massive crowd being formed outside the congregation in protest, along with a few police personnel. Over 100 Bajrang Dal members recited Hanuman Chalisa and organised a protest alleging that the congregation involved religious conversion.

Statewide protest had erupted against the arrest of Chhattisgarh nuns in Kerala earlier this month. CPIM State Secretary MV Govindan said that the violation was an attack on constitutional rights and that the police were mere bystanders when members of the Bajrang Dal harassed them. “This is not an isolated incident but part of a broader Sangh Parivar agenda being executed across the country. We’ve seen similar incidents in Maharashtra and Karnataka. At the same time, Sangh Parivar outfits are working closely with religious institutions in Kerala, attempting to influence votes. The BJP's actions don’t surprise us as they are clearly pushing a political agenda. What’s even more reprehensible is the Congress party's silence, especially in Chhattisgarh, where their leaders haven’t even raised a protest,” MV Govindan added.

The NIA Special Court granted bail after the uproar and following interventions by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Chhattisgarh government reportedly did not oppose the bail plea filed by the nuns.