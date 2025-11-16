Three Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The deceased carried a collective bounty of Rs 15 lakh. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

3 Naxals Killed in Sukma Encounter

Three Naxals, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Sunday. According to IG Bastar P. Sundarraj, the operation took place in the Kolmal Pat jungle area under Chintakonta police jurisdiction. "On November 16, in the Sukma district under Chintakonta police jurisdiction, in the Kolmal Pat jungle area, forces engaged in a gunfight with Naxals from 6 AM onwards. After a long exchange of fire, the bodies of three Naxals, including two women, were recovered during the search."

"A 303 rifle, VGA launchers, and other arms and ammunition were also seized. The dead Naxals carried a collective bounty of Rs 15 lakhs. Search operations are still ongoing in the area. With the rapid pace at which we are conducting these operations, they have no option but to surrender," Sundarraj further added.

Goal for a Naxal-Free State

Earlier, IG Sundarraj said that they were hopeful to fulfil their goal to make Chhattisgarh naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and in the last 20 months, more than 2200 naxals joined the mainstream. Speaking to ANI, P Sundarraj said, "Left Wing Extremism has been a bigger security challenge not just for Bastar and Chhattisgarh but the major part of the country for the last few decades. The last few years have been very decisive for the security forces in the Bastar region. In the last two seasons, we have recovered over 450 Naxalite bodies in the Bastar region. In this period, the bodies of top naxal cadres like Basavaraju and others were recovered. In the last couple of months, more than 300 Maoist cadres, including the Central committee and Politburo members and other Divisional committee members, have decided to shun violence and join the mainstream."

