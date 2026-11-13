Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu may witness light rainfall in six districts on November 13 as the northeast monsoon remains active. Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu could see scattered showers, while a low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal

The northeast monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, with light rainfall expected in several parts of the state on Friday, November 13.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated areas of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet may receive light showers. Rainfall is also possible in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

While coastal districts of northern Tamil Nadu may experience cloudy skies and occasional drizzle, most other parts of the state are likely to remain dry.

Residents in the northern coastal belt should be prepared for brief spells of rain, particularly during the morning hours.

Bay of Bengal Weather Update: Is a New Low-Pressure Area Forming?

A fresh weather system is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13, according to the weather department's forecast.

The system is expected to strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area within the following 24 hours. Its movement and intensity could influence rainfall patterns across different parts of Tamil Nadu over the coming days.

However, the formation of a low-pressure area does not automatically indicate heavy rainfall or a specific landfall location. Its subsequent development and movement will determine how significantly it affects the state's weather.

With the northeast monsoon already active, the upcoming weather updates will be important, particularly for coastal districts and areas surrounding Chennai.

Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and ,Chennai Weather, Forecast: Will It Rain Today?

Kancheepuram Weather Today

Kancheepuram is likely to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on November 13, with a possibility of light drizzle in some areas during the morning.

According to the local weather forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 22 degrees Celsius.

The possibility of light showers is higher between 9 am and 10 am. Temperatures could gradually rise to around 30-31 degrees Celsius by noon, followed by predominantly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. The chances of rainfall are expected to decrease towards the evening.

Apart from Kancheepuram city, areas such as Walajabad, Uthiramerur and Sriperumbudur may also experience brief spells of drizzle during the morning hours.

Chengalpattu Weather Today

Chengalpattu is also likely to witness cloudy conditions, with isolated light showers possible during the morning.

The district is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of approximately 23 degrees Celsius.

Light drizzle may occur between 9 am and 10 am. Temperatures are likely to cross the 30-degree Celsius mark around noon, while cloudy skies may persist through much of the afternoon. The possibility of rain is expected to gradually reduce during the evening and night.

Chengalpattu town, Tambaram, Madhuranthakam, Thirukalukundram and Mahabalipuram may experience changing weather conditions throughout the day.

People travelling outdoors or planning outdoor activities should account for the possibility of brief morning showers.

Chennai Weather Today

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Friday, with light rainfall expected in isolated parts of the city.

The maximum temperature may reach around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain close to 25 degrees Celsius. Some parts of Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas may also receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast for November 14 and 15

The weather conditions are expected to change over the weekend, with rainfall likely in more districts. On November 14, isolated parts of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, along with areas in the Western Ghats, may receive light rainfall. Most other districts are likely to experience predominantly dry weather.

However, November 15 could bring more widespread rainfall activity. Several northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai, may receive thunderstorms. Rain is also likely in parts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. The weather department has also indicated the possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in isolated areas.