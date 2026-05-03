A multi-tier security system has been implemented across Chennai's key vote-counting centres like Loyola College. The three-layer arrangement includes CAPF, armed police, and barricades to ensure a smooth and disturbance-free process.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across key vote-counting centres in Chennai as officials prepare for the counting of votes on Monday. Authorities have deployed a multi-tier security system to ensure a smooth, transparent, and disturbance-free counting process.

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Prominent counting centres such as Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, and Anna University are under intense surveillance, with heavy police presence and strict access control measures in effect.

Three-Layer Security Arrangement

Security has been strengthened with a three-layer arrangement to regulate movement and maintain order at the venues. At the outer perimeter, barricades have been erected up to 100 metres from the counting centres. Only authorised personnel are being allowed beyond this point, with police conducting thorough identity checks before entry.

At the middle layer, entry gates are being guarded by armed police personnel. They are regulating the movement of election officials, candidates, and agents, while ensuring that unauthorised entry is strictly prevented.

At the inner layer, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed inside the counting halls to maintain order and ensure the integrity of the counting process.

Surveillance and Traffic Management

High-resolution CCTV cameras have also been installed across all premises, covering entry and exit points, counting halls, and surrounding areas. Live monitoring is being carried out from dedicated control rooms to prevent any untoward incidents.

Traffic diversions have been implemented around the counting centres to manage congestion and ensure the smooth movement of official and authorised vehicles. Public gatherings near these locations have also been restricted as a preventive measure.

Official Oversight and Emergency Readiness

Senior police officials and election observers are closely monitoring the situation on the ground. Quick Response Teams and emergency services have been kept on standby to handle any unforeseen developments.

With counting set to begin under strict security arrangements, authorities have assured that all measures are in place to uphold the democratic process with transparency, safety, and order. (ANI)