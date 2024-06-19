Chennai SHOCKER! Rajya Sabha MP's daughter runs BMW over man sleeping on footpath, gets bail

In another case of a hit-and-run involving a high-profile person less than a month after the Pune Porsche accident, the daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP allegedly ran her BMW over a man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai.

The daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP ran over a man sleeping on a footpath with her BMW in Chennai on Monday night. While the man succumbed to his injuries soon after, the woman got bail.

This new high-profile hit-and-run incident comes after the Porsche accident in Pune that claimed the lives of two Madhya Pradesh techies, aged 24. The accident occurred at around 2:30 am on May 19 at Pune's Kalyani Nagar junction. The speeding car was allegedly driven by a 17-and-a-half-year-old boy who was intoxicated.

According to NDTV report, Madhuri, the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao of the YSR Congress Party, was driving the BMW with a female companion when it collided with Surya, a 24-year-old painter, who was intoxicated and sleeping on the pavement in Chennai's Besant Nagar.

According to officials, Madhuri fled the scene almost immediately, but her friend stayed back and argued with people who had gathered after the accident. She left the spot after a while. Some people rushed Surya to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Surya had only been married for eight months, according to reports. At the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, family members and community members gathered to demand action.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the police discovered that the car involved was owned by the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group and registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was arrested but received bail at the police station. Rao is associated with the BMR Group, a well-known brand in the seafood sector. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 and has previously held the position of MLA.

Latest Videos