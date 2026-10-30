Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations will highlight India's fight against Naxalism, featuring parades by CRPF's CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Police, with cultural performances and displays of operational achievements before PM Modi in Ekta Nagar.

Celebrating India's Success Against Naxalism

The country's fight against armed Naxalism and the achievements of security forces in tackling the menace will take centre stage at this year's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, with contingents of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit, Chhattisgarh Police and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participating in the parade in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

During the passage of each contingent before the Prime Minister at the evening parade, short films highlighting their achievements in anti-Naxal operations will be displayed on multiple LED screens, showcasing the role played by State Police forces and CAPFs in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

Cultural Tributes and Survivor Experiences

The National School of Drama (NSD) will also present performances featuring around 2,000 artists drawn from 126 districts that have witnessed armed Naxalism at some point. Through their performances, the artists will portray the struggles of people who faced threats to their lives and properties during the period when Naxal violence was prevalent.

Around 5,000 people from these 126 districts have been invited to attend the celebrations. Apart from witnessing the performances, they will interact and share their experiences of living through the period of armed Naxalism.

Participation of Security Forces

CoBRA and CRPF Elite Units

Among the participating forces, around 144 personnel from the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit will take part in the parade, including an Assistant Commandant leading the contingent and two subordinate officers, Assistant Commandant Ashutosh Trigunayak told ANI. He said "CoBRA had played a crucial role in the fight against Naxalism, undertaking operations in challenging and high-risk areas such as the Abujhmad and Saranda forests, where threats from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other operational risks were extremely high."

Chhattisgarh Police Contributions

Chhattisgarh Police will present three contingents comprising male District Reserve Guard (DRG), female DRG and Special Task Force (STF) personnel, with a combined strength of around 650 personnel. SSP, DRG, Chhattisgarh Police, Kuldeep Banjare told ANI that "all three contingents would participate in the march-past, along with a dog squad and a motorcycle team." He highlighted the DRG's contribution to anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, saying the force had worked alongside the STF and central security forces in several major operations, including Hapatora, Abujhmad, Thulthuli and Operation Black Forest.

Poornima Mandavi of Chhattisgarh Police said the state would present three contingents before the Prime Minister, adding that the women's DRG contingent alone comprised 144 personnel. The CRPF contingent will also include women personnel this year, highlighting their contribution to national security and service. "Women have contributed equally to the nation's security and service. Sub-Inspector Chhaya and other women officers will also be part of the contingent," CRPF's Assistant Commandant Pratishtha Rai told ANI.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Overview

The National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar will accommodate around 25,000 people this year. The celebrations, held on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will also feature 15 tableaux, including five based on national themes and 10 highlighting Gujarat. A motorcycle rally involving all 36 states and Union Territories as well as CAPFs would also be among centre of attractions during the celebrations, carrying the message of a drug-free India.

National Unity Day, observed annually on October 31, commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. The day was first celebrated in 2014 following a decision by the Central government. (ANI)