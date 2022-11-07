Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express trail run begins; to debut this week

The Vande Bharat train will be the fifth in the country, with the others running between New Delhi, Varanasi and New Delhi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar and Mumbai, and New Delhi-Una.

The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express began its trial run from Chennai's MG Ramachandran Central Railway station on Monday. The Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train, the first indigenously built high-speed rail in southern India and the country's fifth, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 11.

Vande Bharat Express is a 16-coach train consisting of Executive Class and Chair Car coaches. It is a more advanced version of Vande Bharat than previous versions, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter period.

It accelerates up to 100 km/h in 52 seconds. Introducing the train will help boost tourism in the region while providing a more comfortable and faster mode of transportation. The high-speed train will have a single stop at Bengaluru's Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KRS) Station.

The Vande Bharat train will be the fifth in the country, with the others running between New Delhi, Varanasi and New Delhi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar and Mumbai, and New Delhi-Una.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features such as reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi, three-hour battery backup, and GPS systems to make travel safer and more comfortable.

By August 2023, the Integral Coach Factory has set a target to produce 75 Vande Bharat trains. The roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system for air purification.

Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train that redefines passenger travel in India. Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which previous trains did not have. Disaster lights with a three-hour battery backup are installed on coaches.

The train's exterior now has eight flatform-side cameras, up from four previously. In coaches, there is also a passenger-guard communication system with an automatic voice recording feature.

The economy class service is expected to cost Rs 921, and the executive class service is expected to cost Rs 1880. Fares between Mysuru and Bengaluru will cost Rs 368 and Rs 768, respectively.

