From thousands of feet in the sky, Chennai looked nothing short of magical, transforming into a glittering sea of stars as the city celebrated Diwali.

From thousands of feet in the sky, Chennai looked nothing short of magical, transforming into a glittering sea of stars as the city celebrated Diwali. While people across the city illuminated their homes and streets with festive lights, pilot Pradeep Krishnan captured the breathtaking visual from his aircraft, offering a rare bird's-eye view of the celebrations.

Krishnan shared the mesmerising footage on Instagram. The aerial video showed countless lights illuminating residential neighbourhoods, buildings and roads, turning the sprawling cityscape into a dazzling display of festive brilliance.

With thousands of homes sparkling simultaneously, the footage beautifully captured the scale of Diwali celebrations across the city.

The clip featured the text, “POV: Diwali from above.” As the aircraft soared over the illuminated city, viewers were treated to a spectacular sight of neighbourhoods shining like countless stars scattered across the landscape.

Sharing the video, the pilot extended his festive wishes with the caption, "Happy Deepavali". He also clarified that the final frame was digitally created, writing, "Last frame is CG! Shot on ground outside the cockpit using the 8x."

Social media users were left spellbound by the stunning visuals, with many appreciating Krishnan for offering a perspective of Chennai that most people rarely get to experience.