Lok Sabha elections 2024: Angry mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal (WATCH)

In a dramatic incident on Saturday (June 1) morning during the Lok Sabha elections, an enraged mob stormed polling stations at booth numbers 40 and 41 in Kultali, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and threw an EVM machine into a pond.

It is reportedly said that the chaos erupted after some polling agents were denied entry into the polling booth. In response, the mob forcibly entered the polling station, seized the EVM VVPAT machine, and hurled it into the nearby pond.

(This is a developing story.)

