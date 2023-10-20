Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express (20633/20634), which runs between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram will stop at Chengannur. The Union Railway Ministry granted approval for the same today.

New Delhi: In a big relief for Sabarimala pilgrims, the Union Ministry of Railways approved the stoppage of Vande Bharat Express at Chengannur. This was announced by Union Minister V Muraleedharan on social media on Friday (Oct 20). He said that a halt was granted at Chengannur taking the upcoming Sabarimala season into consideration.

The Vande Bharat Express (20633/20634), which runs between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram will stop at Chengannur with immediate effect as per the notification of the Railway Ministry.

The notification read, "Ministry of Railway approves stoppage of 20633/20634 Kasragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express at Chengannur from an early convenient date and also the change in timings as proposed by southern railway."

Muraleedharan had earlier sent a letter to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav requesting to allow a stop for Vande Bharat Express at Chengannur. He emphasized in the letter that Chengannur Railway Station serves primarily four districts- Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam and has been declared as 'Gateway of Sabarimala' by Indian Railways in 2009.

He stated in the letter, " Sabarimala is the 'Sacred Abode of Lord Ayyappa' and one of the most important Hindu pilgrim centre in the country." Muraleedharan also thanked the Union Railway Minister for granting stoppage at Chengannur.