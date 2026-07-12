The Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest, has become a key attraction for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Devotees are pausing to admire the engineering marvel, while the CRPF provides security and medical aid for the annual pilgrimage.

Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, has become a major attraction for pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, with thousands stopping to witness the iconic engineering marvel in Reasi district.

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As pilgrims travel along the Jammu-Srinagar rail corridor, many are pausing at designated viewpoints to admire the bridge's soaring steel arch, capturing photographs and videos of what they describe as one of India's most remarkable engineering achievements.

Pilgrims from across the country praised the dedication of the engineers and workers who built the bridge under the challenging terrain and weather conditions of the Himalayas. They said the landmark stands as a symbol of India's engineering excellence and has added a memorable experience to their spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine.

Since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage, the Chenab Rail Bridge has witnessed a steady influx of tourists and devotees, with the engineering marvel becoming an integral part of the Yatra experience. The landmark has further enhanced Reasi's appeal by offering visitors a unique blend of spiritual tourism, world-class infrastructure and the breathtaking natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

CRPF Ensures Pilgrim Safety and Well-being

Meanwhile, as the Amarnath Yatra 2026 continues in full swing, the CRPF has taken a lead role in ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees through a robust security grid and dedicated humanitarian services along the National Highway-44.

Personnel of the CRPF are carrying out continuous Road Opening Party (ROP) operations to maintain a seamless security blanket on the highway.

Mobile Health Camp for Yatris

Beyond their primary security duties, the 84th Battalion of the CRPF has established a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in the Ramban district, providing round-the-clock medical care to pilgrims and locals alike.

Functioning under the supervision of Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, the dedicated medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anantha Krishnan, Paramedical staff equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance and life-saving medicine, is delivering prompt healthcare services, reflecting the CRPF's commitment to both the safety and well-being of Yatris throughout their pilgrimage.