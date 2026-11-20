A Botswana-origin cheetah has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park, marking a significant milestone for Project Cheetah. India's cheetah population has now reached 62, a success celebrated by state and central leadership.

Cheetah Population in India Hits 62 After Four Cubs Born in Kuno Wild

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hailed the birth of four cubs to Botswana-brought female cheetah KOMG 3 in the wild at Kuno National Park, located in Sheopur district, describing it as a matter of pride for the state. With the birth of the four cubs, India’s total cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 cheetahs born within the country, the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

“Historic and proud achievement for Project Cheetah! Today, two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah KOMG 3, brought from Botswana, gave birth to four cubs in the wild of Kuno National Park. With this achievement, the total number of cheetahs in India has increased to 62, of which 43 were born in India. The cheetah reintroduction programme, which began four years ago, has emerged as a remarkable example,” CM Yadav said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that it is a major achievement for India’s commitment to wildlife conservation under his leadership and congratulated all wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with Project Cheetah. “This is a major success for India’s commitment to wildlife conservation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a matter of special pride for Madhya Pradesh. Heartfelt congratulations to all wildlife experts, veterinarians and forest personnel associated with Project Cheetah on this historic achievement,” CM Yadav added in his post.

Earlier, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC), Bhupender Yadav, shared the information on his official X handle and described it as a landmark moment for Project Cheetah. “KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild today. Notably, she is the first female cheetah from Botswana to give birth. This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population,” he wrote on X.

The Union Minister highlighted that the Botswana-origin female Cheetah spent more than four months in the wild before giving birth under natural conditions, marking the second recorded birth in the wild since the cheetah reintroduction programme began in 2022. “Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 has now given birth under natural conditions. This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022. With these four new arrivals, India’s cheetah population has risen to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals. Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort,” the Union Minister further stated.

Additionally, he also acknowledged the contribution of project managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and others working for the success of Project Cheetah. (ANI)