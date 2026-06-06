An Indian-born female cheetah, KGP11, has died from injuries in Madhya Pradesh. This death reduces the cheetah count in Kuno National Park to 49. India's total cheetah population now stands at 52, including three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

An Indian-born female cheetah, KGP11, aged 27 months, died during treatment at the veterinary facility in Palpur on Saturday, officials said.

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According to a press note issued by the Cheetah Project, the cheetah was found injured near the Pahargarh area of Morena district on June 1 and was immediately rescued and shifted to the veterinary facility at Palpur for treatment and intensive care. Despite efforts by veterinary and field teams, KGP11 succumbed to her injuries on Saturday evening.

"Despite all efforts by the veterinary and field teams, she succumbed to her injuries this evening. Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow on June 7. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination report is received," the press note stated.

Cheetah Population Update

Officials said Kuno National Park now has 49 cheetahs, including 32 Indian-born cheetahs. Of these, 19 cheetahs are currently roaming free in the wild, while the remaining animals are healthy and doing well.

The total cheetah population in India now stands at 52, including 49 in Kuno National Park and three in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, the note stated.

Previous Cub Deaths

Earlier on May 12, four one-month-old cheetah cubs were found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

According to a press note issued by the Cheetah Project authorities, the cubs, born on April 11, were discovered dead with their bodies partially eaten near the den site in the Sheopur Territorial Division at around 6:30 AM on May 12.

"At around 06:30 AM, the four cubs (one month old) of female Cheetah KGP12, which were born on 11.04.2026 in the wild, were found dead (bodies partially eaten) by the monitoring team near the den site in Sheopur Territorial Division. The cubs were last observed alive during the evening of 11.05.2026. Prima facie, the incident appears to be predation by another animal," the release read. (ANI)